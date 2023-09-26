GHS Theater presents a “Haunted Circus”

Provided photo

GREENVILLE — Spooky season is upon us, and GHS Theatre is ready to get things under way with a very special “Haunted Circus” at Greenville Public Library this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. until approximately 10 p.m. There will be no charge for admission.

Led by the program co-president team of Lydia Beisner and Mya Conway, with additional assistance from club officers Brody Fleming, Carson Henry, Gavin Swank and other group members, GHS theatre students conceived and developed a wholly original concept that they are excited to showcase for the community.

The Haunted Circus is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for everyone to get into the Halloween spirit. Parental guidance is suggested for kids 12 and under.