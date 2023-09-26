October events at Bradford Pubic Library

BRADFORD — Fall is finally here and Bradford Public Library is planning some great events for all ages in October. Come check all they have planned so far.

October kicks off with the annual Fall Book Sale. The sale will start on Oct. 2 and run through Oct. 10 and will be open during our regular business hours. Purchase a bag for $1 and fill it up. Some items, such as classics, will be excluded from the $1 a bag sale. They have a nice variety of all genres available so come in and stock up for your winter reading.

Story Hour with Miss Candice will continue to meet on the following Tuesdays in October: 3rd, 17th and 24th. They will not meet Oct. 10 (Pumpkin Show) and Oct. 31 (regular break week). Story Hour starts is from 11 a.m.-noon and is for children 3 to 5. Miss Candice focusses on kindergarten readiness and includes activities such as cutting, coloring, pattern recognition, sequencing, large muscle activities and fine motor skills, songs and games along with stories. Children must be signed up to attend by the Friday prior as space is limited. They prefer you sign up for the entire six week themed sessions. Please call or stop in to sign up your child or grandchild.

School is back in session and so is their STEAM Workshop for Homeschoolers. The first meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 10:15-11:30 a.m. These free workshops include hands on activities centered around Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math and are suitable for students in grades 1-8. No registration is required to attend. For more information, call them at 937-448-2612 and ask for Stacie.

Senior Citizens will be playing cards on Oct. 12 and 26 from 12:30-3 p.m. Join this fun loving group for some friendly competition and lively conversation. They are always looking for new players.

The Darke County Health Department will be with them on Monday, Oct. 16 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for the annual Flu Shot Clinic. Bring your insurance card and Health Department staff will help you file your claim. No insurance? Cost is just $30 a person. Flu shots are available for anyone 6 months old and up. No appointment is needed.

The Just Glue It craft of the month will be a beautiful piece of art featuring pumpkins made with doilies mounted on an 8×10 rustic frame. The event will be held Oct. 17. Visit their Facebook page to see an example. Cost will be $5 per person and space is limited to 20 participants. Come enjoy an informal evening of crafting and friends. Sign-ups are required to attend. Registration will open on Oct. 2.

The Bradford Public Library is pleased to host the annual GRO Garden Club Auction. This year’s auction will be on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Auction will start at 6:30 p.m. There are a number of nice items offered every year. Proceeds go to buy gas cards for families in need. The auction is open to the public and refreshments will be served. Come for an evening of fun and know you will be helping others.

BINGO will be held on Oct. 19 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Come join this lively group where everyone goes home a winner. BINGO is free to play an open for any adults. You are welcome to bring a prize to share valued under $5 if you wish. No registrations is required.

Bradford Trick or Treat will be held on Oct. 26. Be sure to stop by the library for a treat until 7 p.m.

Join Bob Daugherty on his annual Ghost Walk Monday, Oct. 30. Meet at the library at 7 p.m. and dress for the weather. Participants will walk to BF Tower and back to School Street, following the bike path in the Y-Yard Park, listening to Daugherty tell his spine tingling tales sprinkled with some Bradford history. The walk is approximately 1.5 miles round trip. Registrations are required. Call the library to sign up for this fun event.

The Bradford Public Library will be hosting its Handmade Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. They are currently seeking vendors for this event. All vendors must offer hand-crafted items and baked goods. Space is free to set up for the day. For more information, call the library at 937-448-2612. Mark your calendars for this fun event and get a jump start on your gift giving!

BPL will have special hours during the Bradford Pumpkin Show, Oct. 9-14. They will be open Monday 9-7, Tuesday and Thursday 10-5, and closed Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

If you have questions, call 937-448-2612 or stop by.