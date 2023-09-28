Commissioners approve more spending at jail

Darke County Commissioners are Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Submitted photo

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Larry Holmes and Marshall Combs approved an additional change order for work being performed at the Darke County Jail.

The newest change order will cost the county an additional $8,631.62 and will tie both buildings together electronically. The department will add three cameras to the Sheriff’s Office camera system that can be seen by two decoders in the lower level of the detective’s building. In order to power the cameras, there will be a switch installed in the lower-level equipment room’s two post rack. The electrician will run a cat6 cable to all of the camera locations and in the office where the two decoders will be.

Aultman explained this wasn’t figured in when they originally did the quote for the Sheriff’s Office. “They didn’t think that this is all working together as one system and now we’re covering so it all pops together. It’s a minor oversight,” he said.

Aultman added, “I believe we’ve only had one change order above and beyond the grant and I believe that was for cabinetry.” The new cabinetry and office equipment change order was for the control room. Commissioners approved that order at the beginning of August at a cost of $21,523.

These two change orders are not covered by the grant and will come from county funds.

Commissioners received bids for review on the Village of Versailles North Central Area Waterline Improvements. According to Versailles officials, this project will replace the oldest water lines in the village. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $1.450 million. The lowest bid came from Shinn Bros., Inc. With a bid of $1.279 million. Tom’s Construction, Inc. submitted a bid of $1.295 million. PAB Construction and Performance Site Development were the high bidders at $1.329 and $1.403 million, respectively.

The commissioners did approve the letter of recommendation and notice of award for the Village of Versailles’ Reed Road Well Field Transmission Line Phase II project. The low bidder was Shinn Bros. Inc. at a cost of $1,197,500.

The Village of Gettysburg and the county are in the process of bidding out the construction of a water tower to replace the existing tower. The village is expected to chip in approximately $700,000 with the county adding $500,000 from a Community Development Block Grant. The estimated cost of the project is $1.2 million.

Remediation of asbestos and other hazardous materials at the former Gettysburg School has been completed and the county is currently reviewing bids for the demolition of the older portion of the building. The county and village received funding because the site is considered a Brownfield site.

The county is currently working to remediate the former Warren Sunoco site in Union City. This site was also declared a Brownfield site and funding has been secured.

Commissioners approved spending $19,300 on improvements to the magistrate’s courtroom at the Darke County Courthouse. Commissioners met with officials from the court and learned there are safety issues in that courtroom. They will move some walls and rotate the courtroom 90-degrees in order to create multiple ways to exit the room. Right now, there is only one way in and one way out.

The Darke County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building on South Broadway, Greenville.

