GREENVILLE — Trick or Treat in the City of Greenville will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29. Your cooperation is appreciated in keeping with this time frame.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to accompany children during this time; and are also advised to thoroughly inspect all the children’s candy received (for possible tampering) before consuming.

If possible, turn on a porch light to indicate your residence will welcome the little “ghosts & goblins” during these hours.