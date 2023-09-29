Thank you to the community

Letter to the Editor:

In continuing the City of Greenville Fire Department’s commitment to fire and life safety, we organize annual education programs for the children and adults of our community. We recognize the need for an ongoing effort to reach our community.

To help cover the cost of the materials, our department seeks help from concerned businesses, industrial and professional leaders to support this vital program. We also recognize the following for their 2023 donations:

PLATINUM SPONSORS: Darke County United Way, Inc.; David Trimble; Treaty City Industries

GOLD SPONSORS: Asian Buffet; Western Ohio Podiatrists; Mercer Savings Bank; Spirit Medical Transport

SILVER SPONSORS: Leo & Hazel Blanchard; Dave Knapp; La Carretta; Nutrien Ag Solutions; Park National Bank; St. Paul United Church of Christ; Jafe Decorating; MJS Plastics Inc.

BRONZE SPONSORS: Advance America; Barry Family Dentistry; Brethren Retirement Community; Clear Choice Hearing Aids; Eikenberrys Foodliners; Falcon Packaging; Francis Furniture; Gordon & Desantis Orthodontics; Greenville Federal; Greenville National Bank; Hamilton Auto Sales; Hospice of Darke County; Jay Petroleum, Inc.; Making Waves Hair Salon;

R. J. Warner Insurance; Randall Insurance Agency; St. Mary’s Church; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Teaford’s Dairy Store; Wagner Avenue Secure Storage; Wieland Jewelers; Williamson Insurance

SPONSORS: Decolores Montessori School; Greenville Pawn & Jewelry; Grosch Quality Water Inc.; Hot Head Burritos; Johnston Chiropractic Clinic; Lefeld Supplies & Rental

Thank you for your kind and generous support of our educational efforts and for being an important part of our community.

Sincerely,

Russell L. Thompson, Chief

City of Greenville Fire Department