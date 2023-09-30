Ansonia boys cross country takes first at Newton Invitational

Ansonia and Bradford boys teams take off at the starting line. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ansonia Olivia Creager is ahead with teammate Peyton Billenstein, Arcanum Arianne Garrison and Bradford Savannah Beachler all close behind. Ansonia Matthew Lee heads towards the woods as he leads and eventually won the boys race. Bradford Natalie Wood makes her way towards the finish line.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PLEASANT HILL — Darke County high school cross country teams competed at Indian Hills 4-H Camp in the Newton XC Invitational on Sep. 30.

The Ansonia boys team took first place in the boys race. Arcanum finished second, Greenville finished seventh and Tri-Village finished eighth.

For Ansonia, Matthew Lee took first with a time of 17:35.74. Bennett Lehman took second with a time of 17:38.46. Ethan Sparks finished 12th with a time of 19:10.18.

For Arcanum, Kolin Frazee took 10th with a time of 19:04.56. Micah Arbogast took 12th with a time of 19:10.18. Malachi Wright and Will Beisner took 15th and 16th with times of 19:19.08 and 19:19.49.

For Greenville, Carson Henry took 27th with a time of 20:10.83. Gavin Swank took 36th with a time of 20:46.12 and Jackson Ross took 37th with a time of 20:53.87.

For Tri-Village, Aden McConachie took 24th with a time of 19:55.35. Chris Brinley took 32nd with a time of 20:23.95 and Carsen Dyson took 42nd with a time of 21:33.59.

For Bradford, Kyree Roberts took 51st with a time of 21:50.67 and Stephen Stewart took 52nd with a time of 21:59.59. Owen Beachler took 56th with a time of 23:38.53.

For Ansonia in the girls race, Olivia Creager took sixth with a time of 22:51.77. Peyton Billenstein took ninth with a time of 23:32.57 and Jenna Mosler took 42nd with a time of 31:27.54.

For Arcanum, Arianne Garrison took seventh with a time of 23:02.19. Shyanna Cunningham finished 26th with a time of 27:40.93. Danicka Michael and Gabrielle Brown took 38th and 39th with times of 29:52.17 and 30:04.76.

For Bradford, Savannah Beachler took eighth with a time of 23:12.95. Natalie Wood took 10th with a time of 23:44.37. Aaliyah Biddlestone and Daphne Lavey took 44th and 45th with times of 31:57.12 and 32:12.12.

For Greenville, Lily Wisner took 13th with a time of 25:11.29. Isabel Badell took 24th with a time of 27:01.51 and Ayumi Abarquez took 27th with a time of 27:43.12.

For Tri-Village, Addison Pipenger took 15th with a time of 25:25.86. Americus Hirsch took 35th with a time of 29:21.00.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]