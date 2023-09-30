Ansonia boys cross country takes first at Newton Invitational

By Drew Terhall
DailyAdvocate.com
PLEASANT HILL — Darke County high school cross country teams competed at Indian Hills 4-H Camp in the Newton XC Invitational on Sep. 30.
The Ansonia boys team took first place in the boys race. Arcanum finished second, Greenville finished seventh and Tri-Village finished eighth.
For Ansonia, Matthew Lee took first with a time of 17:35.74. Bennett Lehman took second with a time of 17:38.46. Ethan Sparks finished 12th with a time of 19:10.18.
For Arcanum, Kolin Frazee took 10th with a time of 19:04.56. Micah Arbogast took 12th with a time of 19:10.18. Malachi Wright and Will Beisner took 15th and 16th with times of 19:19.08 and 19:19.49.
For Greenville, Carson Henry took 27th with a time of 20:10.83. Gavin Swank took 36th with a time of 20:46.12 and Jackson Ross took 37th with a time of 20:53.87.
For Tri-Village, Aden McConachie took 24th with a time of 19:55.35. Chris Brinley took 32nd with a time of 20:23.95 and Carsen Dyson took 42nd with a time of 21:33.59.
For Bradford, Kyree Roberts took 51st with a time of 21:50.67 and Stephen Stewart took 52nd with a time of 21:59.59. Owen Beachler took 56th with a time of 23:38.53.
For Ansonia in the girls race, Olivia Creager took sixth with a time of 22:51.77. Peyton Billenstein took ninth with a time of 23:32.57 and Jenna Mosler took 42nd with a time of 31:27.54.
For Arcanum, Arianne Garrison took seventh with a time of 23:02.19. Shyanna Cunningham finished 26th with a time of 27:40.93. Danicka Michael and Gabrielle Brown took 38th and 39th with times of 29:52.17 and 30:04.76.
For Bradford, Savannah Beachler took eighth with a time of 23:12.95. Natalie Wood took 10th with a time of 23:44.37. Aaliyah Biddlestone and Daphne Lavey took 44th and 45th with times of 31:57.12 and 32:12.12.
For Greenville, Lily Wisner took 13th with a time of 25:11.29. Isabel Badell took 24th with a time of 27:01.51 and Ayumi Abarquez took 27th with a time of 27:43.12.
For Tri-Village, Addison Pipenger took 15th with a time of 25:25.86. Americus Hirsch took 35th with a time of 29:21.00.
