GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for September 2023.
There were 250 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in September 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 35 criminal, 8 OMVIs, 130 other traffic and 77 civil cases. There were 299 cases terminated/disposed of in September 2023.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331; 937-547-7340.