Morrie, Sheppard lead CADC board

Cole Morrie Annette Sheppard

GREENVILLE — Cancer Association of Darke County is a 501 C3 organization formed in 1995 to support cancer patients living in Darke County. Through those years, the organization has been able to provide over $2 million to local cancer patients. Funding comes from United Way, grants, fundraisers, memorials, donations, etc.

The organization is located at 1111 Sweitzer St. in the Wayne Cancer Center building. Christine Lynn, executive director has served in that position since 2011 and Trudy Eastland, treasurer, has served since 2018.

The Board of Directors (local volunteers) oversee the association and meet monthly to review and discuss income, expenses, patient benefits, fundraisers, etc. Recently a new president and vice president were elected by the board. Cole Morrie, is serving as president and Annette Sheppard, is serving as vice president.

Other board members include Janet Ashworth, Carolyn Fletcher, Lori Kimmel and Sherry Marten.Kay Curry, who served since the beginning has recently retired and the organization is most grateful for her years of service and hard work.

They are happy to have the new leadership and other board members as well.

If you think you might enjoy serving on the board, contact Christine at 937-548-9960 or email at [email protected].