CareFlight called to crash near North Star

NORTH STAR — On Oct. 4, at approximately 6:35 a.m., Darke Couty Deputies along with North Star Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 705 for a reported two-vehicle injury crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 red GMC Acadia driven by Justine Becraft, 27, of Rossburg, was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127 when she was struck head-on by a 2015 gray GMC Sierra driven by Kevin Bohman, 41, of Celina, who was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 127 and turned left in front of her. The driver of the Acadia was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight, and the driver of the Sierra was transported to Mercer County Community Hospital.