Ella Porter is heading to girls golf State Tournament

Versailles junior Ella Porter won her playoff hole to advance to states. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

SPRINGBORO — Versailles junior Ella Porter is heading to the girls golf State Tournament. Porter qualified for states at the Southwest Division II girls golf District Tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Club on Oct. 4.

Porter shot a 77 at the course and won on her fourth playoff hole to secure her spot in states. Only the top two teams and the top two individuals from non-qualifying teams made it to the State Tournament.

As a team, Versailles finished sixth with a team score of 397. Senior Emma Garrison shot a 94, senior Gabby Dues shot a 109, senior Carley Timmerman shot a 117 and junior Danielle Francis shot a 124.

Tri-Village junior Reagan Brewer finished in the top ten scores as she shot an 85.

Porter will compete at States at the OSU Gray Course in Columbus on Oct. 13.