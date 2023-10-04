Minor injuries reported in crash

GREENVILLE — On Oct. 4, at approximately 4:16 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville City and Township Fire responded to the intersection of State Route 118 and Horatio Harris Creek Road for a two-vehicle injury crash.
Investigation revealed a red 2008 Chevy HHR driven by Candelaria Jeronimo Hernandez 28, of Union City, Ind. was traveling westbound on Horatio Harris Creek Road and stopped at the intersection of State Route 118. She then pulled out into the intersection in front of a white 2013 Toyota Sienna driven by Shannon Egbert, 46, of Minster. Hernandez was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries while her passenger was treated at the scene. Egbert was uninjured.