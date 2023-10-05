Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Sept. 15

TRESPASSING: At 10:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Harrison Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. The female complainant said Kieth Mitchell came onto her property yelling and knocking on the back door. When she opened the door, Mitchell pushed her out of the way and entered the garage and refused to leave. Mitchell was previously warned for trespass in 2020, and he was issued a citation for criminal trespass.

Sept. 16

CPO VIOLATION: At 11:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ridgeview Street in reference to a CPO violation. The female complainant advised Eric Hooopeter had shut off their service for her cell phone. The CPO states the female has the right to occupy residence including telecommunications. A report is being sent to the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Sept. 18

VEHICLE THEFT: At 9:42 p.m. officers were made aware of a motor vehicle theft report that was taken at the 100 block of N. Main Street.

Sept. 19

DOMESTIC: At 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Main Street in reference to a 911 hang up. The female complainant said it was accidental, but there had been yelling in the background. Upon arrival, officers located a male in the backyard who said Stephanie Green had been punching him in the arm, and he had visible bruising. He said Green had threatened to kill him several times. Green came out of the house and had blood around her mouth. She refused to answer questions, and rambled about stuff unrelated to the incident. A male child of those involved had redness around his face, his t-shirt was torn, and he appeared out of breath. The male child’s fiance had a large red abrasion to her neck, a scratch on her neck, a cut on her nose, and her face was red. While trying to ask them what had happened, Green kept interrupting. She continued to be uncooperative, didn’t make any sense, and beer cans were observed throughout the house. After completing the investigation, officers arrested Green for domestic violence, assault, and resisting arrest after she fought with officers who tried to put handcuffs on her.

Sept. 21

WANTED PERSON: At 12:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Gardenwood Drive in reference to a wanted person. Monique Philipot had a warrant for her arrest for failure to appear on the original charge of disorderly conduct with a $275 bond. She was arrested with no contraband being located.

Sept. 22

THEFT: At 7:46 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville PD in reference to a theft. The male victim said he was shopping when he must have dropped his wallet on the ground after purchasing items. When he noticed it missing, he called the bank to cancel his cards. He received a notification someone tried to use his old card, but because it had been canceled, it was declined. There are no suspects at this time, and officers are working to get video from the place of business.

Sept. 23

DISORDERLY: At 8:58 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Main Street in reference to a disorderly subject yelling and punching. Jacob Bruswick was located punching himself in the head, yelling at his neighbor before charging. He was detained and began vomiting. He was taken to the hospital and given a citation for disorderly conduct.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].