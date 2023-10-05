Lady Wave golf ends season with solid showing at sectionals

Sophomore Sofia Chrisman shot a 105 in the Sectional Tournament. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Sophomore Vera Cox led the Lady Wave with a 93.

XENIA — The Greenville girls golf team competed in the Southwest Division I girls golf Sectional Tournament at WGC Golf Course on Oct. 5.

The Lady Wave ends their season finishing 13th at the event after they were not one of the top four teams or didn’t have any of the top four individual scores that would move on to districts.

The team had a final score of 427. Sophomore Vera Cox led the team with a 93. Sophomore Sofia Chrisman had a 105, sophomore Reese Addington had a 114, sophomore Taylor Trissel had a 115 and junior Callee Moore had a 120.

“I am happy with how the girls ended the season. There has been improvement in how the girls played this year and will continue to build on that over the winter,” head coach Tracy Haines said.