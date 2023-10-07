Darke County cross country teams compete at Ed Leas Fall Classic

Franklin Monroe Sami Stull goes through the woods during the race. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Greenville Trey Rammel goes downhill as more runners are soon to follow. Greenville Ava Glass makes her way through the first stretch of the race. Franklin Monroe Sam Haney (right) and Parker Patrick (left) are in the middle of the pack to start out. The true leader of each race as the duo directed the runners all day long.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

EATON — Four Darke County cross country programs competed in the Ed Leas Fall Classic at Fort St. Clair State Memorial on Oct. 7.

The Greenville boys and girls teams competed in the purple division. The Lady Wave finished fifth in the division as a team. The boys finished fourth in the division.

For the girls, Ava Glass finished 22nd with a time of 22:40.77. Clair Rammel took 24th with a time of 22:49.65. Megan Lind and Avery Baumann took 28th and 29th with times of 23:01.55 and 23:02.11.

For the boys, Trey Rammel, Coleman McNulty and Dominic Tanner finished 21st, 22nd and 23rd in that order. Rammel finished with a time of 17:53.64, McNulty with a time of 18:01.69 and Tanner with a time of 18:02.05.

In the gold division, the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets took third as a team. For the boys, Arcanum took fifth as a team with Franklin Monroe taking sixth. Tri-Village finished 10th in the division.

For Franklin Monroe, Sami Stull took eighth with a time of 22:24.96. Sydney Baker and Mia Brookey took 12th and 13th with times of 23:01.19 and 23:13.21. For Arcanum, Arianne Garrison took 14th with a time of 23:19.99. Shyanna Cunningham and Gabrielle Brown took 36th and 37th with times of 27:54.41 and 28:10.15. For Tri-Village, Addison Pipenger took 19th with a time of 23:43.32 and Americus Hirsch took 44th with a time of 29:43.20.

For Franklin Monroe, Sam Haney took 14th with a time of 18:18.35. Parker Patrick took 48th with a time of 19:11.43 and Owen Hosler took 55th with a time of 19:38.06. For Arcanum, Malachi Wright took 26th with a time of 18:38.14. Micah Arbogast and Will Beisner took 30th and 31st with times of 18:40.35 and 18:41.43. For Tri-Village, Chris Brinley took 46th with a time of 19:05.47. Aden McConachie took 65th with a time of 19:55.97 and Carsen Dyson took 79th with a time of 20:41.84.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]