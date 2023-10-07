VRHC puts Good Neighbor Policy into practice

VERSAILLES — In recognition of “Be a Good Neighbor Week, Sept. 24-30, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center engaged in a number of activities to benefit the wider community.

Among those activities Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center conducted as part of Be A Good Neighbor Week were:

· Visited the Versailles Senior Citizens apartments next door to the facility on Tues., Sept. 26, to put covers on the air conditioners, clean out the flower beds, and move the raised vegetable beds to the back.

· Delivered donuts to the Village of Versailles administrative office, also on Tues.

· Held a staff appreciation event on Thurs., Sept. 28 – National Good Neighbor Day – where colleagues were able to post notes on the facility’s Good Neighbor bulletin board, telling how a co-worker was a good neighbor that day. Both the posters and their “good neighbors” received a candy bar in recognition.

Rose Holicker, administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, pointed out that the center holds events throughout the year to engage with neighbors and residents in and around Versailles. “Some of our more popular events focus on the holidays, but events such as Good Neighbor Week are equally important to cement the bonds between Versailles Rehab and the community,” she noted. “In addition to providing genuine hometown care, we are also committed to community integration.”

For further information, contact Admissions at 937-668-5621 or visit the Versailles website at www.versaillesrehab.com.