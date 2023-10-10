Arcanum NHS will host food drive

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum High School National honor Society will be trick-or-treating for nonperishable food items during the Village Trick=0r-Treat on Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. Those wanting to participate can place items in a bag on their front porch. Donations can also be dropped off at the school the following week.

There will be a complimentary leaf pickup which will begin the third week of October running through Dec. 1, weather permitting by the village. Please be sure not to mix grass clippings in with the leaves. Leaves found with grass clipping mixed in will not be picked up.

The Arcanum Area Business Association will host their annual Bean Supper on Oct. 26 at Veteran’s Park. Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the annual Halloween Parade and costume contest will start at 6 p.m. During Trick or Treat, Arcanum Faith UMC will hold a Truck-or-Treat between 2 and 4 p.m.

Do Good Ministry (Restaurant) located at 25 West Main Street in Osgood, Ohio has chosen one of our own to shower this month with their financial support. All tips given in the month of October will be donated to the family of Sawyer Parks. Sawyer is 5 1/2 years old and the daughter of Britny Bolinger and Tyler Parks of Arcanum. Sawyer has a sister Payten who is fifteen. Sawyer was diagnosed on June 1st with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She had been complaining of back pain and her parents thought she might have fallen or pinched a nerve. They took her to their doctor, who did an exam and some blood work. The blood work came back with abnormalities and the doctor referred them to Children’s Hospital in Dayton where she was diagnosed with leukemia and immediately admitted.

Sawyer had surgery two days later to place a port and start treatment. She was released from the hospital on June 7th just in time to celebrate her sisters’ birthday on June 8th. Sawyer was placed on a two-year chemotherapy regime. She receives different forms of chemotherapy in different cycles, at times receiving two chemotherapies at the same time. She also receives chemotherapy through lumbar puncture treatments. Her treatments are weekly for some cycles and every ten days for others.

Sawyer started kindergarten at Arcanum Butler school this fall but only goes to class when her treatment and overall health allows. Sawyer’s mother Britny works as an aide at the same school but is only able to work when Sawyer’s treatments/health permits. Sawyer’s father works as a mail carrier at the Greenville post office.

Sawyer is an outgoing little girl who previously loved to play outside but has not been able to enjoy the outdoors since her diagnosis. She enjoys playing with Polly Pockets and doing puzzles.

Please keep Sawyer and her family in your thoughts and prayers. If you are so inclined, please visit Do Good during the month of October and leave a generous tip to help cover their many medical expenses and bills. Thank you and God Bless!

“In the entire circle of the year, there are no days so delightful as those of a fine October.” ~Alexander Smith

“I’m so glad that we live in a world where there are Octobers.” ~Anne of Green Gables