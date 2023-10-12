Albertson crowned 2023 Miss Pumpkin

Miss Pumpkin Bree Albertson is joined by Maddalyn Walters, second runner-up, and Alaina Helsinger, first runner-up. In the back row are the top 10 and special award winners Peyton Spencer, top 10 and most photogenic; Lucy Durbin, top 10; Lilli Forsythe, best evening gown; Alexandria Gaerke, top 10; Sophia Aultman, top 10; Danielle Coalter, top 10; Isabel Eichhorn, top 10, Sadie Stout, Miss Congeniality; and Kaylin Rohrer, top 10. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — The judges for the 2023 Bradford Pumpkin Show Queen Contest did not have an easy job picking a winner. The 20 girls vying for the crown were all worthy of the honor. However, only one person can hold the title.

After a round of private interviews and then having to answer two questions in front of the large crowd gathered at the Pumpkin Show, Bree Albertson was named the 2023 Miss Pumpkin. Albertson is a senior at Brookville High School and attends Miami Valley Career Technology Center in the Cosmetology department.

Several of Albertson’s classmates from around the Miami Valley also participated in the contest this year. She said her lab teacher brought the idea up to them and a lot of them were interested in participating. Albertson said, “I’ve never heard of Bradford or the Pumpkin Show until I met Miss Brewer and she taught me all about it.” She continued, “I’m so excited to represent this small community and get out there and exposed to other areas because I had never heard of this small town before, but I am so excited that I have.”

Earning first runner up in the Queen Contest was Alaina Helsinger, a senior at Miami East High School. Maddalyn Walters, a junior at Versailles High School, took second runner-up.

Sadie Stout was voted by the other contestants as Miss Congeniality. She is a senior at MVCTC and part of the Cosmetology program. Payton Spencer earned Most Photogenic, also a senior at MVCTC, and Lilli Forsythe, junior at Miami East, earned Best Evening Gown. Most Photogenic was judged by Abby Fike of Images with Abby.

In addition to Albertson, Helsinger and Walters, the top 10 included Sophia Aultman, Isabel Eichhorn, Lucy Durbin, Alexandria Gaerke, Danielle Coalter, Kaylin Rohrer, Spencer and Stout.

Additional contestants included Lilly Benton, Lailah Brewer, Brooklyn Day, Destiny Clark, Alaina Corley, Kassie Crabtree, Gabriella Kaylor and Elizabeth Nelson.

