Ansonia closer to claiming WOAC title and Versailles has big road test; high school football week nine preview

With a win, Ansonia guarantees themselves at least a share of the WOAC title. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The final two weeks are approaching for the high school football season. After last week, the playoff picture is starting to get a bit clearer. However, there’s still more to play for in terms of playoff seeding, getting into the playoff and even some conference title clinching. Here is a preview of each game around the county.

Ansonia (8-0, 6-0) at Preble Shawnee (6-2, 5-1)

This game is a big decider in the WOAC championship race. Preble Shawnee needs this win to give them a chance to win a share of the WOAC title. If Preble Shawnee wins this game and the next, along with Ansonia winning their last game and Tri-Village winning their next two games, there could be a three-way tie for the title. An Ansonia win gives them the chance to win the title out right with a week 10 win.

The Arrows have won six straight after starting 0-2. Sophomore quarterback Brody Morton leads the offense with 1,289 passing yards this season and a 15-0 touchdown to interception ratio. For the last three games, the Tigers have faced rushing offenses. The last time they faced an offense featuring the passing game was against Tri-Village on Sep. 15. The defense was able to contain the passing game in crunch time. Ansonia had three sacks in that game, but didn’t get an interception.

Arcanum (2-6, 1-6) vs Dixie (3-5, 2-5)

This game will have some playoff implications. Both the Trojans and the Greyhounds are in the same region and are separated by a win. Dixie is the 13th seed right now and Arcanum is the 22nd seed. A win by Arcanum should get them within or close to the top 16.

Dixie is coming off back to back losses. They lost to Twin Valley South and Tri-Village. Both teams use the run to set up the passing game. The Arcanum defense will have make stopping the run a priority. So far this season, they have 27 tackles for loss and have given up 235.4 rushing yards a game.

Tri-Village (7-1, 6-1) vs Bradford (4-3)

For the Patriots, they need this win to move up in the seeding. They are currently sitting at the sixth seed and have unofficially clinched a top eight finish for homefield in the first round. Bradford unofficially controls their own destiny according to Joe Eitel. A win isn’t necessary for Bradford’s playoff hopes, but would certainly give them a big boost in seeding.

Both teams have similar offensive styles. Both like to run the ball and are not afraid to throw it down field. Tri-Village senior Braden Keating leads the WOAC in passing with 1,439 passing yards. Bradford junior Owen Canan is third with 1,118 passing yards. Both quarterbacks also have over 200 yards rushing and have more than six rushing touchdowns each.

Greenville (0-8, 0-7) at Xenia (4-4, 3-4)

This is a matchup of two teams going in different directions. Greenville is coming off their best game yet in a 20-18 loss at home to Fairborn. Xenia has lost four straight games after starting 4-0. For playoffs, Xenia controls their own destiny right now. For Greenville, they still have an outside shot at getting in. Winning their last two games against Xenia and West Carrollton could be enough if they get some help.

The Green Wave will have to worry about the passing game this week defensively. They gave up 267 yards rushing to Fairborn and only 22 passing yards. Xenia averages 142.6 passing yards a game and 143.3 rushing yards a game. Xenia has throw for more yards than rushed in the last three games.

Mississinawa Valley (0-8, 0-6) vs Tri-County North (3-5, 2-4)

The Blackhawks are another team that are not technically out of the playoff race. They would need to win their last two games to get in. Tri-County North is sitting in the 15th seed spot and a win would keep them afloat in the playoff race.

The Blackhawks defense will be going up against the run again. In their last game, they gave up 379 rushing yards to National Trail. The Panthers were held to 71 yards rushing against Ansonia after averaging well over 230 rushing yards a game. Mississinawa Valley will also need to cut down on the turnovers. The Panthers have only forced six total turnovers this season.

Versailles (7-1, 5-1) at Coldwater (8-0, 6-0)

The Tigers will have a big test for their last road game of the regular season. The Cavaliers have averaged 34.8 points a game and have allowed 11.5 points a game. Versailles averages 32.4 points a game and have allowed six points a game. Last season, Coldwater defeated Versailles at H.B. Hole Field 35-34 in overtime. It looks like it will be another close game between these two teams.

Versailles has unofficially clinched a top eight spot and should be one of top four teams win or lose. Coldwater is fifth in their region in Division V. Both teams would benefit greatly from the win to move up seeding wise. Both are already in the playoffs, it’s just a matter of where they will land within the top eight.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]