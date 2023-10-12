County shops local for Sheriff’s vehicles

Darke County Commissioners are Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met on Thursday, Oct. 12 and approved two new vehicles for the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The county received bids from Dave Knapp Ford, Germain Ford and Beau Townsend for the first vehicle and Troutwine Auto Sales, Chevy of Troy and Jeff Schmidt for the second vehicle. Both Dave Knapp Ford and Troutwine Auto Sales were the low bidders. The first vehicle will cost the county $41,900 and will come from Dave Knapp and the second vehicle is $33,000 and will be purchased from Troutwine.

Previously in the meeting, the commissioners approved a fund transfer of $45,000 to allow for the purchase of the vehicles.

Commissioner Matt Aultman said due to safety concerns and how the vehicles will be used, they will not release the make and model of the vehicles.

Commissioners approved the IV-D Service Contract with Darke County Clerk of Courts and Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA). The contract allows the two agencies to work together.

The county received $1.3 million back from the Local Jail Capital Project. The county advanced the funds in August. Aultman said work is continuing on the renovation project. “They started a new ward last week and we moved some folks into another county jail to open up that ward to do it. They are doing some of the administrative wing door upgrades, that’s happening this week. Hopefully, by the end of the year they will be wrapping that project up.”

The Darke County Commissioners meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30 p.m., at the Darke County Administration Building.

