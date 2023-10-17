VERSAILLES — Make plans to attend the seventh annual College, Career and Military Fair sponsored by Versailles FFA and High School Guidance Counselor Mrs. Hollie Ahrens on Monday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. This College Fair will be free and open to grades ninth through 12th along with the students’ parents. More details to follow in future articles.
Business/Colleges that will attend include: ARCH, Bowling Green State University, Bluffton University, Brethren Retirement Community, Crown, Eastern Michigan University, Edison Community State College, Marine Corps, Miami University, Midmark, Mount St. Joseph, Ohio University, Ohio State University Main Campus, Rhodes State, Sinclair Community College, Upper Valley Career Center Adult Education, Walsh University, Wright State Lake Campus, Indiana Tech, Ohio Army National Guard, University of Rio Grande, and Wayne Hospital. Please make plans to attend and future news releases for more information.