Quarter for Our Quarters Auction

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting its Quarters for “Our Quarters” Auction on Saturday, Nov. 4. The doors open at 5 p.m. Auction begins promptly at 6 p.m. The Museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

All monies raised will be used specifically for the capital campaign. There will be an admission fee of $5 which will include a paddle. Each additional paddle is $1. Each participant can buy as many paddles as they like… the more paddles, the more chances of winning. There will also be food and drink items for sale with all proceeds to benefit the museum.

Some of the items used in the quarter auction come from Kay’s Hamburger, Dad’s Carryout, Wendy’s, McDonalds, K’s Hamburger and Pampered Chef , Avon, Honey Baked Ham Company, Tire Discounters, Dave’s Custom Detailing, Total Team Sports, Miami County Public Library, Longaberger, Tupperware, Applebee’s, Taco Bell, Great Clips, AutoZone, O’Reily’s Automotive, Hittle’s Jewelry, Troy Fish and Game, True Value Hardware…just to name a few.