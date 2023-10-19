GREENVILLE — Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, along with the American Chiropractic Association have proclaimed October as “National Chiropractic Health Month”.

According to the Proclamation, the interest in and need for greater access to safe and effective non-drug, noninvasive approaches to pain management has increased. The CDC in its drafted 2022 prescribing guidelines also promotes diverse approaches and varied pain management solutions and specifically encourages use of non-drug therapies as a first line of treatment for subacute and chronic pain and even some types of acute pain. Doctors of chiropractic, who focus on the whole person with their non-drug, noninvasive treatments for pain management – most notably spinal manipulation – can play an important role in helping patients lessen their reliance on pain medications.

Attending the signing was Dr. Kristene Clark, owner of Johnston Chiropractic Clinic and Dr. Jessica Clark who recently joined the practice.

Dr. Clark advises that good spinal health makes it possible for all organs in the body to function efficiently, and spinal health is essential to proper health and function throughout life.

Every individual should be made aware of the benefits of spinal care and the spines effect on our health. Proper communication between the brain, which controls all aspects of our body’s function, and the body parts is essential to good health and mobility. The science of Chiropractic and doctors of Chiropractic have contributed greatly to the better health of our citizens by providing quality health care.

Johnston Chiropractic Clinic is dedicated to providing quality care for our citizens. Services offered by the doctors of Johnston Chiropractic Clinic include chiropractic care for the entire family, acupuncture, rehab and nutritional support.