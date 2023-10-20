Supporting DCP renewal

Dear Editor,

This letter is to show support for the upcoming Darke County Parks Renewal Levy.

Our park district provides the physical space as well as the upkeep and activities at our park district facilities. They do so with efficient use of our tax dollars and with the potential benefit for all who use them. These include the 13 Darke county parks, Bear’s Mill, and a bike trail that now measures 14 miles.

All of these facilities and activities need continued maintenance so that we all can enjoy them. Remember this issue is a Renewal, not for additional tax monies. Please join in voting FOR the levy Renewal, Issue # 9. On November 7. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Bill Osterbur

Greenville