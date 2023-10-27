Lego sets have arrived at APL

The Darke County Foundation helped fund the Arcanum Public Library purchase of Lego sets. Submitted photo

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Public Library wants to thank the Darke County Foundation for support and funding that made it possible to purchase Lego sets for use in library programs. The library was able to add to its collection by purchasing a variety of sets, including a replica of the White House, the Statue of Liberty, the house from the movie “Up”, some Christmas sets, and more.

With the purchase of these Lego sets, the library will be able to provide programming for families, children, teens, and adults.

The library will be hosting a drop-in family Lego night on Monday, Nov. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be building blocks for all ages; Mega blocks, Duplo, and Classic Lego bricks. So grab the family for a great evening of building together.

No registration is needed, and snacks are served. Patrons can call the library with any questions at 937-692-8484.