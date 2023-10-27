Versailles moves on with 40-0 win

Joel Gehret, #9, got into the endzone three times to help Versailles get past Troy Christian. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Tigers moved onto the second round of the OHSAA football playoffs with a 40-0 victory over the Troy Christian Eagles on Friday.

The Tigers got scoring underway quickly. On their first drive of the game, the Tigers drove 64 yards culminating with a nine-yard touchdown run from Joel Gehret. The extra point attempt was about the only thing they didn’t convert on the night. Versailles was up 6-0 with 9:50 to go in the first quarter.

The Versailles defense was able to keep the Eagles in check and limited them in the first half, unofficially, to 17 yards. The Eagles only picked up one first down in the game.

Versailles continued to control the game throughout. Gehret struck again with 7:07 left in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and Versailles was up 13-0.

With five seconds left in the first quarter, Quarterback Michael Osborne hit Zack Meyer for a 42-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good and the Tigers were up 20-0.

On their first drive in the second quarter, the Tigers put their running game to work and drove 76 yards that ended with a three-yard touchdown run from Gehret. After adding the extra point, Versailles was up 27-0.

With the first half winding down, Versailles found the endzone again on a three-yard run from Ross Francis. The extra point extended the lead to 34-0.

With 30 or more point lead in the second half, OHSAA dictates there is a running clock that is only stopped for a time out and a change of possession.

Versailles used most of its back-ups in the second half, but still found the endzone one more time after a 75-yard drive that found Aaron Bowlin with a touchdown on a one-yard run with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The extra point was missed, and Versailles was up by 40.

The Tigers completed the game without punting and ran out the clock on the Troy Christian seven-yard line where they took a knee and let time expire.

Coach Ryan Jones said he was happy with the way his team came out and performed. “I thought we made improvements throughout the week. We really came out with the right attitude. That’s something we talk about a lot is having the right attitude, being prepared.” Jones also praised his defense and pointed out they were able to keep him in the pocket and did not let him scramble. He also praised his offense, “We were able to sustain long drives with run. I’m just happy with the way we came out.”

Versailles will host Twin Valley South next Friday in round two in a Division VI, Region 24 matchup.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].