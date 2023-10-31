State gives grants to improve connectivity

Lt. Governor Jon Husted travelled to Greenville to announce $500,000 in grants to improve connectivity for Darke County residents. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik joined local officials on Monday to announce state support for a broadband expansion project that will improve internet access for more than 90 percent of residents in Darke County.

BroadbandOhio, a division of the Department of Development, awarded $500,000 in grant funding to assist the Darke County Board of Commissioners in its partnership with Agile Network Builders, LLC, to expand a hybrid fiber wireless network to fixed tower sites throughout the county – providing greater coverage to 20,000 households, or roughly 50,000 residents.

“Broadband expansion is now more critical than ever,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “The connectivity enabled by this funding will not only offer the residents of Darke County increased opportunities to engage with the modern world, but it will also empower local businesses to broaden their reach and navigate the ever-evolving marketplace more successfully.”

“It’s clear that this is a community dedicated to helping its people grow and thrive, and we’re excited to partner in those efforts,” said Director Mihalik. “This collaboration is going to make a difference in the daily lives of residents and unlock opportunities for personal development and economic growth.”

Project activities funded through this grant include acquiring site space for a tower in the northwest part of the county, installing equipment, providing fixed wireless, and maintaining the infrastructure related to the network. The project is expected to take 18 to 24 months, with completion scheduled by June 30, 2025. The total project is expected to cost nearly $2.8 million.

“We are pleased that functional broadband access will be available to more than 90 percent of our county residents,” said Darke County Commissioner Larry Holmes. “The benefits to our residents and businesses will be wide-ranging, from improving the quality of everyday life to the ability for a business to compete in today’s worldwide marketplace.”

The announcement represents another broadband expansion project that builds upon the DeWine-Husted Administration’s efforts to expand and enhance broadband connectivity for businesses and families throughout Ohio.