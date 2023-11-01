Five Greenville football players named to All-MVL honorable mention

Sophomore Landon Noble (left) and senior Evan Manix (right) were named as honorable mentions in the All-MVL teams on offense. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — The All-MVL football teams were announced earlier this week. Five Greenville football players were named as honorable mentions.

On offense, senior Evan Manix, sophomore Landon Noble and junior Andrew Winner were named. On defense, senior John-Rey Abao and sophomore Gabe Rammel were named.

Manix split time between quarterback and being an offensive weapon in general. He had a passing touchdown, three rushing touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns. Noble and Winner both played on the offensive line.

Abao in the secondary had 36 total tackles and a forced fumble. Rammel had 59 total tackles, two sacks and six tackles for loss at linebacker.