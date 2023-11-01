Flower arrangement class focuses on mental health

Jacob Mescher, a greenhouse student, gave demonstrations on floral design. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Oct. 19, the Versailles FFA hosted a DIY flower arrangement class in the Ag Shop with Mental Health Awareness.

Throughout the night there were speakers which included: Paige Gehret talked about growing pumpkins as her SAE, Nicole Keller, a licensed professional clinical counselor who spoke about how flowers impact your mental health, Janell Weiss, The Pollinator Patch, spoke about growing dahlias, and Jacob Mescher, greenhouse student, and Susan Ballinger of Nature Reflections, gave demonstrations on floral design.

Overall, there were 38 pumpkins arrangements, pumpkin succulents, and jars designed by the individuals that attended the class. Throughout the night there were facts provided about flowers and the impact of mental health. Studies have shown that 20 minutes or less in a room with flowers make people feel more at peace. Those who spend 5-7 minutes in a room with flowers feel happier than those who don’t. Flowers soothe human beings and provide a way to release stress. Overall, flowers can improve your mood, help release stress, and lessen anxiety symptoms.

Snacks and door prizes were provided. The Versailles FFA thanks everyone who made this event possible.