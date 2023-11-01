Universal 1 Credit Union expands reach to seven counties

DAYTON – Universal 1 Credit Union (U1) has announced a significant expansion in membership throughout seven additional counties. U1 has been serving several counties and cities around the Miami Valley and as of Oct. 23, 2023, residents of Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Franklin, Montgomery, Pike and Preble counties are now eligible for membership at U1.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our wide range of financial products and services to additional counties,” said Jessica Jones, U1 President/CEO. “Our goal remains the same in providing Beyond What You Expected service, and we look forward to welcoming new members to our Universal 1 family.”

For over 85 years, U1 has been dedicated to serving not only the greater Dayton, Ohio community, but also extending its reach to various Ohio communities. Established in 1937 as the National Cash Register (NCR) Employees Credit Union, the credit union rebranded in 1995, emerging as Universal 1 Credit Union. Throughout this journey, new technologies have empowered the credit union to serve members not just locally, but nationwide.

Currently, the credit union has nine service centers located throughout the Miami Valley, with one in Sidney and another in Chillicothe. By opening its doors to these seven counties, U1 aims to strengthen its connection to the community and improve the financial well-being of a more extensive member base. Potential additional service center locations are in the research stage to better serve members within this expanded field of membership.

For those who reside, work, worship or attend school in Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Franklin, Montgomery, Pike, and Preble counties, U1 invites you to discover the benefits of membership and become a part of the U1 family. To learn more about the membership process and the wide array of financial products and services available, please visit our website at www.u1cu.org/join or visit one of our conveniently located service centers.