Sheriff arrests two in Bradford drug bust

This photo shows the drugs, weapon and other property seized during the drug bust on Wednesday afternoon. Submitted photo Joseph Brown Submitted photo Jessica Keily Submitted photo

BRADFORD — On Wednesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 1:47 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigation Unit and Road Deputies along with the assistance of Greenville Police Department executed a search warrant at 7713 US Route 36 E., Bradford, Darke County.

Joseph Brown, 44, and Jessica Keily, 42, of Bradford, were arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail after locating methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia items.

Joseph Brown is charged with the following offenses:

1. Trafficking in Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the 1st degree

2. Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the 2nd degree

3. Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the 1st degree.

4. Possession of Drugs(Methamphetamine), a felony of the 2nd degree

Jessica Keily is charged with the following offenses:

1. Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the 1st degree.

2. Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the 2nd degree

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to rid the community of these dangerous drugs and urges its citizens to continue to aid Deputies and the Drug Investigation Unit by providing information on drug traffickers/users in our area. You can contact them at 937-548-2020.