UC PD makes arrest in meth trafficking case

Bryan Brown

UNION CITY, Ohio/Ind. — The Union City Police Department is proud to announce a major breakthrough in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the community. Bryan Brown, a resident of Dayton, was apprehended by the diligent efforts of the Union City Police Department for his involvement in trafficking methamphetamine in bulk amounts exceeding 25 times bulk amount defined by law.

Brown’s arrest sends a clear message to drug dealers who attempt to infiltrate our community: the Union City Police Department is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.

“This arrest exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and dedication within our community,” said Director of Public Safety, Mark Ater. “We are not defined by state lines, but by the collective determination of our men and women in uniform who work tirelessly to protect our community from drug-related threats. This is the future of Union City, two departments becoming one, serving the community in the best way that we can.”

The Union City Police Department’s commitment to eliminating drug dealers from the community is second to none. Officers have consistently shown their dedication to going the extra mile to ensure the safety of our residents.

A special commendation goes to the Union City Police Department’s Special Entry Tactical Team (SETT) for their exceptional work in safely apprehending this dangerous individual. Their relentless training and commitment to excellence were on full display during this operation.

“We also extend our gratitude to the Greenville Police Department, whose detective played a crucial role in ensuring the success of this operation. This collaborative effort exemplifies the strength of partnerships among law enforcement agencies to safeguard our community,” said Ater.

The Union City Police Department remains committed to working closely with other agencies, residents, and community partners to maintain the safety and security of Union City.