Supporting DCP Levy Renewal

Dear Editor,

This letter is presented in support of the Darke County Park District LEVY RENEWAL- Issue #9. We are sure many people are aware of the various programs, trail’s County wide, facilities and other recreational opportunities that the Park District provides for all. With continued educational programs, for youth and adults, and festivals there is always “something for everyone”. Please be aware that the passage of this issue will NOT RAISE TAXES and is a RENEWAL NOT an additional tax.

Your tax dollars are carefully managed, and a considerable amount has been granted back to the County villages and city in support of their park facilities.

Please join Karen and myself in supporting the Darke County Park District Renewal Levy, Issue #9 with a YES vote for the November 7th election. Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Sincerely,

John R. Burkett,

Greenville