Darke ESC is high performing

GREENVILLE — The Darke County ESC (Educational Service Center) applied for and has received the High Performing ESC designation from the Ohio Department of Education. A High Performing ESC has generated total cost savings of at least five percent for its client school districts for primary services secured from the ESC instead of another source. The Darke County ESC far exceeded this five percent benchmark, with a total savings of 53 percent in 2023.

“Ohio’s educational service centers provide exceptional cost savings to their school districts in addition to all of the other services and support they offer,” says Craig Burford, Executive Director of the Ohio ESC Association (OESCA). “Over the past seven years, Ohio ESCs have averaged 36% savings to districts per year, for a total of nearly $587.6 million in savings statewide for primary services since 2016.”

The Ohio Department of Education evaluated each application based on the total percentage of cost savings the ESC generated for its client districts calculated based on the price charged to the client by the ESC for a primary service.

It is the mission of the Darke County Educational Service Center to provide quality service to our clients by working collaboratively and providing leadership to our community of learners in their pursuit of excellence. To learn more about the Darke Co. ESC, please visit the website at www.darkeesc.org.

Ohio’s Educational Service Centers (ESCs) provide schools and school districts with professional development, technology, support, planning, and administrative services that help improve student learning, enhance the quality of instruction, expand access to resources, and maximize operating/fiscal efficiencies. The Ohio ESC Association (OESCA) supports, educates and advocates for Ohio’s ESCs. www.oesca.org