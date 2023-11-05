Alcohol may have been involved in crash

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

ANSONIA — On Nov. 4, at approximately 9:26 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and Washington Road, Ansonia, in reference to a single vehicle roll-over accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling northwest on State Route 49 near Washington Road when the driver, Wyatt Mills, 20, of Salamonia, Ind. went left of center. Mills traveled off the left side of the roadway before losing control of the vehicle. Mills traveled back across the roadway before going into the ditch and over-turning before coming to rest.

Mills refused medical treatment and his passenger, Duane Stone, 21, of Union City, Ind. was transported to Wayne HealthCare for non-life-threatening injuries. Mills was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and underage consumption.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.