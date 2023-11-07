Brewer entertains at JC Coffee House

GREENVILLE — The JC Coffee House at Radiant Lighthouse Church, located in the UTurn Building at 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville, will be open Friday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. The event is free but there are refreshments available to purchase. The event benefits various programs at the church.

Entertainment will be provided by local vocalist and entertainer, Rick Brewer, a former music teacher in the Bradford school system. Brewer sings a wide variety of hits from the 1950s and 1960s. He will be singing songs that made it to Number 1 on the charts.

For more information contact Janice at 937-417-5926 and for more information about the JC Coffee House visit the Radiant Lighthouse on Facebook or on the web.