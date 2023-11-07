Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for October 2023.
There were 250 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in October 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 36 criminal, three OMVIs, 131 other traffic and 80 civil cases. There were 253 cases terminated/disposed of in October 2023.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, 937-547-7340.