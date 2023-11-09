Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Oct. 24

JUVENILE COMP: While assigned to the Greenville High School, officers located a nicotine vape on a juvenile student. The 16-year-old male had been caught after he was in the restroom when the vape sensor went off. When asked if he had anything on him that he shouldn’t, he responded with yes. He was issued a citation for possession of a tobacco product, and the vape was placed into the property room at the Greenville Police Department as evidence.

Oct. 25

MISC COMPLAINT: The Greenville Police Department conducted a covert operation involving underage tobacco sales. An individual who is under the age of 21 years-old was given $40 and instructed to go inside the business as 1300 block of Wagner Avenue. The individual was checked prior to the operation with no tobacco products, illegal narcotics, or money located on their person. The individual was also given a cell phone that was audio recording the operation using Covert Tracker. The clerk completed the sales transaction and collected $17 from the individual and did not provide a receipt for the transaction. After debriefing the individual, officers exited the vehicle and went inside to talk to the clerk. Fawwaz Haidrah was issued a citation for underage tobacco sales, and a receipt for the product was obtained.

MISC. COMPLAINT: The Greenville Police Department conducted a covert operation involving underage tobacco sales at the 600 block of Wagner Avenue. The clerk, Angel Price, completed the sales transaction and collected $19.29 from the undercover minor after asking for their identification and being told they didn’t have it with them. A receipt was not provided. Officers cited Price for underage tobacco sales, and a receipt for the product was obtained.

MISC. COMPLAINT: The Greenville Police Department conducted a covert operation involving underage tobacco sales at the 100 block of West 4th Street. Shawn Plessinger completed a sale after asking for an ID and being told they do not have it with them. He was issued a citation and a receipt was obtained.

Oct. 28

CPO VIOLATION: At 10:39 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Green Street in reference to a CPO Violation. The female victim stated she has a CPO against Robert Dotson, and she had received a necklace in the mail that she did not order and believed it to be from him. She had also received multiple text messages from him that did not pertain to their finances. Dotson had been served the CPO on September 29 with the exception that allows him to speak with the victim about their finances. Screenshots of the messages were taken, and a meeting with Dotson took place. He admitted to sending the necklace and was issued a citation for a CPO violation.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].