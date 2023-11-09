Shown are (front row) Izzy Sommer, Sierra Brumbaugh, Copeland Woodall, Erin Leensvaart, Mya Conway, Maggie Galloway, Lydia Beisner, Carson Henry, (second row) Mr. Andres, Delia Gibson, Addie Gathard, Riley McCartney, Olivia Flatter, Ashton Inman, Avery Yount, Mrs. Whirledge, (back row) Landon Weaver, Bradi Grisez, Ryan Bolin, Emily McLear, Sienna Gilman, Meadow Murphy, Elijah Worden, and Ethan Beckley. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Vocal Music Department is excited to present its production of “A Night Out with the Wavaires” at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.

The show will open with “You Can’t Stop the Beat/We Got the Beat”, and “Sunday Best”. Additional selections will include a country set with “Most People are Good” and “Meant to Be”, as well as a 70’s segment with “Listen to the Music”, “Boogie Wonderland”, and “Singin the 70’s”. The Wavaire guys will perform “Hall of Fame” and the ladies will perform “Telephone”. Additional selections include “Everybody Talks”, “Your Song Saved My Life”, and “Rolling in the Deep”. The Wavaires will also do a tribute to our Veterans and active military personnel with their version of the “Armed Forces Salute”. The show will conclude with “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Anyway You Want It”.

A variety of solo and duet acts will also take place that evening.

Tickets for the performance are available online by visiting ghsvocalmusicboosters.seatyourself.biz. Adult tickets are $7 in advance and student and staff tickets are $4 in advance. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door for purchase, at the cost of $10. Please purchase tickets online prior to the event to guarantee a better seat selection, lower admission cost, and a shorter box office line the night of the show.

The Wavaires are directed by Mrs. Chelsea Whirledge, accompanied/assisted by Mr. Christopher Andres, and choreography by Mrs. Brooke (Jendrusik) Williams and Mrs. Lauren (Burns) Conway. Please “like” us on Facebook at Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters for all the latest news and updates on the vocal music department.