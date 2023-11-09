Tough tests ahead in Regional Semifinals; high school football playoff preview

The Patriots will take on Anna, the team that knocked off the one seed in Region 24. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The Regional Semifinals are here for the OHSAA high school football playoffs. Three teams still remain standing from Darke County. Tri-Village and Versailles are still alive in Division VI and Ansonia is still alive in the MAC invitational known as Division VII in Region 28.

Here is a preview for each game from around the county.

Division VII, Region 28: 2 Ansonia vs 14 St. Henry

The Tigers won 34-8 last week over Mechanicsburg to get a school record 12th win on the season. The team had 455 yards of total offense with senior Keegen Weiss getting 299 yards himself. It will be a more challenging game heading into this one. St. Henry knocked off Riverside, 28-5, and defeated Fort Loramie last week, 16-8. Last season, Ansonia put up a fight against the eventual State champions in New Bremen in this stage of the playoffs. The team only shares Riverside as a common opponent. Ansonia opened the season with a 30-14 win over the Pirates.

St. Henry went 2-6 in a tough MAC conference. They have competed against great teams and were in a few of those games. They only lost to Minster, 7-2. The experience going against some of the better teams around the area is showing for the Redskins. The winner will take on the winner of Marion Local and Minster in the Regional Final.

This game is being played at Piqua on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Division VI, Region 24: 5 Tri-Village vs 8 Anna

The Patriots shook off a slow start and defeated West Liberty-Salem, 50-29. The defense stepped up and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown while senior Reed Wehr had seven total touchdowns in the game. Wehr will be the straw that stirs the drink for the Patriots offense this week. Once they can get him going on the ground and through the air, it opens up opportunities for guys like senior Tanner Printz and freshman Griffin Richards. The defense will also have another week focused on stopping the run and stopping a very talented running back.

Anna junior Zach Osborn was a First Team All-MAC player this season. In the win over the one seeded Williamsburg, he had 257 yards rushing and ran for three first-half touchdowns. The Rockets offense had 390 yards of total offense last week. The defense did allow 390 yards of offense to Williamsburg. It could be another high scoring game for the Patriots.

This game is being played at Lima Senior on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Division VI, Region 24: 2 Versailles vs 3 Cincinnati Country Day

The local MAC team in Versailles breezed through Twin Valley South, 41-8. The Tigers did their damage on the ground with six rushing touchdowns as a team. Seniors Joel Gehret and Lane Bergman each had two rushing touchdowns. They held the Panthers to 135 yards rushing and 48 passing yards. They will face a team this week with a similar offensive philosophy.

The Nighthawks rushed for 224 yards as a team in their 26-14 win over Paint Valley last week. Senior quarterback Parker Corbin rushed for 1,250 yards on the season with 19 rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 809 yards and has a touchdown to interception ratio of 11 to 1. Junior Lee Thomas rushed for 1,466 yards this season and has 26 rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Nighthawks have nabbed 16 interceptions.

This game is being played at Xenia on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

