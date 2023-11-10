Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewr

DailyAdvocate.com

Oct. 30

JUV COMP: At 12:27 p.m. officers assigned to the Greenville High School received a vape alarm notification from the upstairs women’s restroom. Officers walked up to the women’s restroom and located a 15-year-old female exiting the restroom. She denied she had been vaping in the restroom. She emptied her pockets and a vape was located. She was issued a misdemeanor citation in reference for her being in possession of a nicotine product as a juvenile.

Oct. 31

WANTED PERSON: At 1:24 p.m. officers observed Nicholas Neal riding a bike in the area of Warren Street and Morrow Street. They had knowledge that Neal had a warrant for his arrest through the Greenville Police Department for a DUS charge, no bond must serve nine days. Neal advised he knew he had a warrant and was placed into handcuffs. He was transported to the jail to be incarcerated.

JUV COMP: At 1:30 p.m. officers at the Greenville High School were informed a male student had told several students he was in possession of a firearm on school property. After the investigation was completed, officers completed witness statement forms due to the serious alarm the false statement had made to several students about having a weapon at school. A misdemeanor citation for inducing panic was issued to the male juvenile. He was transported to the Darke County Juvenile Probation center to be held.

Nov. 1

WANTED PERSON: At 9:57 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 South Broadway in reference to a wanted subject. Clifford Waldon arrived at the courthouse in reference to a sentencing that was scheduled on Oct. 30. While there, a warrant for his arrest was issued reference failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence. He was transported to the jail where he was incarcerated on the failure to appear warrant, with a $225 bond.

WANTED PERSON: At 4:46 p.m. officers observed a female subject walking in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Officers were familiar with Carla Wintrow and knew she had an active warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of theft. She was arrested and transported to the jail for failure to appear with a $525 bond.

Nov. 3

WANTED PERSON: At 8:06 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Martin Street in reference to a disorderly male subject. Josiah Randall was passing in and out while in the restaurant, and he was known to have a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation with the original charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine with no bond. He was transported to the jail.

ASSAULT: At 6:22 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Green Street reference an assault that occurred elsewhere in the City of Greenville. After an investigation, Glen Julian and Tricia Henninger were issued citations for assault.

