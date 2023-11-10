Local Briefs

FM BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the band room at 8591 Oakes Road on Monday, Nov. 202023. The meeting begins at 8 p.m.

Tri-County Board meets

TROY — The next regular meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6:20 p.m., to accommodate Board training following the full Board business meeting. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. The meetings will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.”

Walking at Arcanum-Butler

ARCANUM — Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be open to the public for adult walking Monday-Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., Nov. 27 through March 21, 2024. Walking will be restricted to the first-floor tiled hallways.

St. Nicholas at Shrine

MARIA STEIN — For a special event, the kids will long remember, make your reservations for the Maria Stein Shrine’s annual St. Nicholas Celebration. Taking place on Dec. 3 from 1-3 p.m., the afternoon includes a visit from St. Nicholas, activities, prayers, cookies, hot cocoa, and plenty of holiday fun. The event is $10 per child and reservations can be made online at mariasteinshrine.org (the last day to register is Nov. 20). This event is geared toward elementary aged students, all children must be accompanied by an adult.The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org or call 419-925-4532.

Board of Elections meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m., for the November regular meeting and to review provisional ballots for the Nov. 7 General Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.