Gower is Member of the Quarter

Thomas Gower

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter congratulates Thomas Gower for receiving Member of the Quarter for the first quarter of the school year.

Gower is a member that is very reliable and works hard for the chapter and in his SAE where he farms with Gower Farms and Harrod Farms. In the classroom, he is willing to learn topics that are new to him and teach others when he knows a great deal about the lesson at hand. Since August, Gower has participated in The Great Darke County Fair, Tractor Drive-In, Ohio Leadership, and Fall Fair. He sold the most tickets and helped cook the chicken for the 54th Annual Fall Fair. He brought great business to the Fall Fair and helped bring the community together even more.

Gower’s favorite memory in FFA is cooking chicken with his friends during the annual Fall Fair.

He is the son of Kirk and Jessica Gower.