BPW hosts Breakfast with Santa

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is planning their annual Breakfast with Santa. The Club invites you to join them Dec. 2, 9 a.m., at the Greenville VFW Hall, 219 N. Ohio St. The menu consists of a continental style breakfast. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the breakfast.

Proceeds from the breakfast go toward the scholarship fund. Last year the club awarded eight $1,000 scholarships, with this year providing more scholarships for the 2024 graduating Darke County Young Women. The number of scholarships is determined by funds raised at this event, their annual October Guest night and a Chicken BBQ Dinner held in June.

There will be limited reservations, taken on a first come, first served basis. Reservations must be made by Nov. 20. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for this event will be $5 for each person. Call 937-423-2387 for reservations.