Shop Small Weekend in downtown Greenville

Main Street Greenville is urging local residents to shop small. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Shop downtown Greenville on Shop Small Weekend, November 24 & 25 and make it a yearly tradition with those in your tribe to Shop Small this season and all year long. Let them help you with your gift giving needs; they’re ready to serve you.

Why should you choose to Shop Small?

“By choosing to shop small you are choosing to invest in your community,” said Mary Baker, owner of Rustic Roots Antiques. The holiday season is especially critical to the survival of many local businesses. Rustic Roots is very thankful for the outpouring of support before moving into the slower and colder months of the year. Baker hopes that more people see the support and success of local small businesses and decide to follow their hopes and dreams! “Everything is better when we work together and support one another,” said Baker.

Shop Small initially started when Amex created Small Business Saturday® to encourage support for small businesses back in 2010. In 2020 alone, Amex invested approximately $200 million in global small business initiatives. And every time you buy a latte from one of the coffee shops, make a purchase from one of our boutiques, or order a gift from a local artist, you’re making a difference, too.

“Main Street Greenville is proud to be a Neighborhood Champion and serve as a Shop Small ambassador to spread awareness on the importance of shopping small! We so appreciate the marketing support and promotional items American Express provides for our small businesses here locally and across the U.S. year after year on this special day,” said April Brubaker, executive director for Main Street Greenville.

For more information about Shop Small Initiatives visit their website at ShopSmall.com.

What do you receive when you Shop Small?

“Things you won’t get from a big chain store! Smiles, hugs, laughter, tears, friendships, family, and the bonus… retail therapy!” said Kirsten Berghoff, Owner of Sadie Grace. “These cherished connections feed my soul and is why I chose to start a small business.” She treasures the relationships she’s made over the years with her customers and holds them close to her heart as many small business owners do.

Shop Small downtown during Shop Small Weekend and receive a gift from the heart that money can’t buy plus a treasured Shop Small tote bag when you purchases $75 at participating stores. Then, every time you use your reusable tote bag you will be reminded of the impact you are making in your community by choosing to shop small. Make sure to shop early as we only have a limited supply of tote bags! This Shopping promotion starts on Black Friday and ends at 5pm on Shop Small Saturday.

While downtown during Shop Small Weekend make sure to stop in at one of the popular brick and mortars for a bite to eat and more! Did you know you can enjoy cocktails all day long while you shop with the DORA Program? The program allows you to purchase adult beverages downtown then stroll in and out of the stores with your drink in hand! To find out more about the DORA Program please visit mainstreetgreenville.org.

They hope you will join them to shop, dine, and sip your way through the unique shops in downtown Greenville during Shop Small Weekend! Be sure to tag Main Street Greenville and the stores you shopped when shopping small this season and throughout the upcoming year. Use the hashtags #ShopSmall, #AmexSBSChampion, and #SmallBizSat when posting videos and photos of your shop small experience on social media.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville, Ohio through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth. Learn more about the organization by visiting their website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org, and following them on social media. For questions or to get involved in their efforts to Build Community Downtown you may contact them at [email protected] or 937-548-4998.