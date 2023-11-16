Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Nov. 6

DOMESTIC: At 11:32 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers met with a male who was highly agitated and yelling through a window at a female who also lived at the address. He explained he found out she had been with several other men while he was in jail. Officers were able to get the male to calm down and he agreed to go stay at his cousin’s for the night. The male also told officers the female had pepper sprayed him during the dispute. A 16 year-old male was present with an unknown friend during the incident.

Nov. 7

WELFARE CHECK: Officers responded to the 5400 block of State Route 49 S at 5:21 p.m after learning that a 16 year-old child victim disclosed to the school counselor that she wanted to slit her wrists after school that day. Her mother was contacted and did not want to do anything about it, and Darke County CPS requested a welfare check to be completed. Officers were at the residence when the CV arrived home, and she stated that she was talking to an eighth grade boy who had a girlfriend. When the girlfriend found out, the male got mad and told her to go kill herself. The CV also disclosed a male was physically abusive to her via hitting and kicking. A razor was found in the CV’s pocket, and she was transported to Wayne Healthcare for evaluation.

JUVENILE COMP: At 1:19 p.m. officers assigned to the Greenville High School were informed of a student who was found to be in possession of a nicotine vape pen. The male was issued a misdemeanor citation for being in possession of a tobacco product. The male’s case worker from the Michaels Home was also contacted.

Nov. 8

DISORDERLY: At 10:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Armstrong Street in reference to an instance of disorderly conduct. Originally, officers arrived on a trespass complaint. The suspect, Barry Robertson, was to be trespassed, and when contact with him was made, he was extremely belligerent and would not listen to what the officers had to say. He was yelling, cursing, and kicking his vehicles causing big dents in the sides. He was warned for disorderly conduct and officers left at 9:48 p.m. At 10:40 p.m. officers received another complaint advising Robertson was outside again being disorderly and woke up his kids who had school in the morning. While talking to the victims, Robertson came outside and started yelling again. He was arrested and was transported to the jail. He was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: Officers at the Greenville High School were notified of a student being disorderly in a classroom by threatening to shoot another student. When officers were trying to talk to him, he broke a pen and tried to push it into his neck. Officers took the pen, and the male juvenile began to shove and yell at the officers causing them to contain him. The 16 year-old male is currently on juvenile probation, and his probation officer arrived on scene to take custody. She transported him to the Juvenile Detention Facility, and a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct was written and given to his mother.

Nov. 10

IDENTITY THEFT: At 10:28 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Marion Drive in reference to a theft not in progress. The female complainant advised she received a call from her credit card company. They said she had a card that she had a late payment on, but she never opened the card. Officers tried to get information regarding the purchases from the credit card company, and they refused to disclose any information to officers or the victim herself.

