Versailles, Ansonia to take on MAC teams in the Regional Finals; high school football preview

Versailles will try to repeat their recent win over Anna to make it back to the State semifinals. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ansonia will face another MAC team as they go up against the MAC champions in Marion Local.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — And then there were two. Ansonia and Versailles football are the two county schools still left standing as the OHSAA football playoffs head into the Regional Final. A win this week gets the team one step closer to a State Championship appearance.

Here is a look at both matchups this upcoming Friday.

Division VII, Region 28: 2 Ansonia vs 1 Marion Local

The Tigers were in control during their last game against St. Henry. Senior Keegen Weiss had 159 rushing yards and a touchdown. So far this postseason, Weiss has eight rushing touchdowns and 673 yards rushing. Senior Ethan Reichert had a rushing touchdown and senior Nick Burns had a touchdown pass to junior Zane Henderson. The defense had four sacks in the game with Reichert having two of them.

Ansonia will face another 13-0 team in Marion Local. The Flyers are coming off a 28-7 win over Minster. Marion Local are back to back State Champions and haven’t lost a game since the 2020 season. The Flyers are led by junior quarterback Justin Knouff and junior receiver Victor Hoelscher. Both made First Team All-MAC offense along with junior running back Ethan Heitkamp. Four Marion Local defenders made the First Team All-MAC. By far, this will be Ansonia’s biggest test this season.

The game will be played at Alexander Stadium at Piqua High School.

Division VI, Region 24: 2 Versailles vs 8 Anna

Versailles cruised through Cincinnati Country Day behind senior Joel Gehret’s five rushing touchdowns. The defense held strong throughout the whole game as most of the roster got a chance to play in the playoff game. The Tigers defeated Anna earlier in the season on Sep. 29. They won 41-14 at Anna. Senior Michael Osborne had three total touchdowns and Gehret had two rushing touchdowns. Anna scored both touchdowns on the ground.

The Rockets are entering this matchup probably with more confidence. They won 56-51 over Tri-Village and had 473 yards of total offense. They were held scoreless in the first quarter. Anna rushed for 392 yards. Junior running back Zach Osborn had six rushing touchdowns in the game. Osborn was a First Team All-MAC player. The Anna defense did give up 396 yards of total offense with 213 yards coming on the ground.

The game will be played at Sidney Memorial Stadium.