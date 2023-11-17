Trucks crash leaving driver trapped

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Rescue and Union City Rescue responded to the scene. Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — On Nov. 17, at approximately 2:11 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Rescue and Union City Rescue, were dispatched to State Route 502 and New Madison Coletown Road in reference to an accident with injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Freightliner straight truck driven by Lys-Allen Michel Theophile, 32, of Miramar, Fla. was traveling south bound on New Madison Coletown Road when he failed to yield the right of way after a stop sign to an east bound Ford F-350 utility truck driven by Michael J. Stump, 45, of Union City, Ind., causing the straight truck to overturn off of the roadway. Stump was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by mechanical means.

Theophile and his passenger, Clifford Jean Mathieu, were transported to Wayne Healthcare for suspected minor injuries. Stump was transported by Greenville Rescue to Phillipsburg where they met the Mobile Intensive Care Unit. The MICU then transported Stump to the Miami Valley Hospital. Stump’s condition is unknown at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.