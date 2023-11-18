Lions get lesson on REMC

Shown are Lion Mike Peden with UC Lions Club President Troy Rose Submitted photo

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, Nov. 14. A meal of mashed potatoes, chicken and dumplings, corn, and a brownie was enjoyed by the 21 members present.

The program for the evening was presented by Lion Mike Peden. Peden works for the Jay County REMC and spoke about that organization. The Jay County REMC was started in 1936 and serves all or parts of six counties in east central Indiana. The counties include Jay, Adams, Delaware, Randolph, Blackford, and Wells. The REMC buys its electricity from The Wabash Valley Power Alliance and supplies that energy to rural customers in their co-op. All of the REMC districts in the state assist one another when help is needed. Thanks to Mike for an interesting program.