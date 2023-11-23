Community raises $20K at Remembrance Walk

TROY — More than 115 community members participated in Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s annual Remembrance Walk on Oct. 28 at the Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Hospice House, raising $20,000.

The Remembrance Walk offered family and friends an opportunity to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services, including grief counseling, complementary therapies, and financial assistance for patients unable to pay for their care.

“We were touched by all who joined us for our Remembrance Walk,” said Carey Short, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “This event is a wonderful way to honor the memory of loved ones. We thank the community for their support of our mission.”

Memory walk signs to memorialize loved ones were placed along the walking path. Snacks and T-shirts were given to participants before beginning the walk.

The not-for-profit hospice thanked participants who had created their own fundraising page on the organization’s website. “Their willingness to share their story with friends and family and ask them to help in supporting our mission is truly appreciated,” said Lori Igel, president, Ohio’s Hospice Foundation. “This year, we had three champions pages that together raised more than $1,500. We give a big thank you to Team Drew, The Darin Hinkle Memorial Page, and Allenbaugh Farms.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is grateful to its sponsors whose support of this event helped to make it so successful. The presenting sponsor was Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center. The silver sponsors were Bruns General Contracting and D9 Technologies. The bronze sponsor was GNB Troy Banking Center. The supporting sponsors were McGohan Brabender and The Messenger Press.