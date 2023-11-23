Decolores Montessori performs fall concert

Decolores Montessori students performed their annual fall concert. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — On Nov. 4, Decolores Montessori School performed a Fall Concert at the beautiful St Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. The school also recognized the 2024 graduating senior Decolores alumni.

The concert began with the entire school and graduating seniors singing “The Star Spangled Banner.” The seniors were recognized with a heartfelt video tribute. Graduating seniors include Trudie Arling, Katie Bruns, Mya Conway, Preston Dean, Paige Drew, Emma James, Nash Klepinger, Alex Matamoros.

The kindergarten class continued with “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.” The Jr High Orchestra wowed the audience with the songs “American Landscape” and “American Salute”.

First grade precorders performed “Hot Cross Buns” and “Merrily We Roll Along.” The Montessori Music Makers continued with the “American Folk Trilogy”. The Chamber Orchestra created beautiful music together playing “Anchors Aweigh.” The second grade orchestra, who have only started their string instruments this school year, played “Rolling Along” and “Lightly Row.” The Third Graders performed “First Scale March”.

The Drum Club, consisting of 3rd-6th graders, executed a fun and upbeat rendition of “The Mixed Up Star Spangled Banner” on various hand drums.

Ron Asman was inducted into the Montessori Hall of Fame for his multiple contributions to Decolores Montessori and the concerts.

Students also demonstrated their vocal and dancing skills. The Junior High Choir, 1st-3rd Graders, and 4th-6th Graders sang and danced to various patriotic themed music.

The Decolores Montessori music program is under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher. For more information on Decolores Montessori, please contact 937-547-1334 or visit the website at www.decoloresschool.org.